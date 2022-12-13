Intersect Capital LLC Buys 4,703 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

AIG opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

