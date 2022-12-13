Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $436.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

