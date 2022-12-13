Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

