Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

