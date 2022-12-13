Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,094. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg bought 2,000 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

