Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PKW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 3,903,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

