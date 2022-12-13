Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 12,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 204,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter.

