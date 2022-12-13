Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 12,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.