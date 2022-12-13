Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
KBWB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 536,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $76.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.