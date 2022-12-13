Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

KBWB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 536,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

