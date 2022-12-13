Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the November 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

