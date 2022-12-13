Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the November 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
