Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.81. 62,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,475. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

