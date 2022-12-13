Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 1.0 %
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
