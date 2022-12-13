Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

