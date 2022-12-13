Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

