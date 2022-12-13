Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of 287% compared to the typical volume of 1,947 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MODG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

