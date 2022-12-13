Investors Buy Large Volume of EQT Call Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 38,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average daily volume of 15,000 call options.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

