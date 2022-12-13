Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. 155,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,836,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Invitae Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

