IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $557.74 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $557.74 million and $16.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

