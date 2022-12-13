Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ipsos Price Performance
Shares of Ipsos stock remained flat at $57.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Ipsos has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $57.75.
Ipsos Company Profile
