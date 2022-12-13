Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of Ipsos stock remained flat at $57.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Ipsos has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.