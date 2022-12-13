iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,726. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

