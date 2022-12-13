iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 2.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

AOR traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 6,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,852. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

