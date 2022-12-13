iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $551,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,410,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 143,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

