iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

