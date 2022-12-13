iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

