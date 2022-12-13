iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.77% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $60,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

