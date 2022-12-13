iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 53,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

