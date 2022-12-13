iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down to $24.45

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $22.77. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 3,951 shares traded.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

