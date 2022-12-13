iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $607,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 196.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

