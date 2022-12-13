iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,328. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

