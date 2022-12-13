iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.86. 33,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

