iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,192. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

