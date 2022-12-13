iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

