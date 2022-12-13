iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,470,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. 106,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.56. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.