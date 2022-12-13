Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 11.47 and last traded at 11.45. Approximately 4,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 160,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

