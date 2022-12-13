Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JOF)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

