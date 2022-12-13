Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in InterDigital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

