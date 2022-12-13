JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 301,750 shares of company stock worth $2,909,860. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

