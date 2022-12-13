JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.97. 6,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 410,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Specifically, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,276 shares of company stock worth $6,480,784. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

JFrog Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

