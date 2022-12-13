JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YY. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.