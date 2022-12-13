JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €10.50

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($12.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

MRPRF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

