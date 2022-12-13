JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €10.50

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($12.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
MRPRF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
