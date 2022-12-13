JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($33.00) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.