JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($33.00) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.