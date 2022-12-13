JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,184. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

