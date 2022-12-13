JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,927,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,138,000 after purchasing an additional 184,452 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $401.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

