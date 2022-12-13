JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target to GBX 700

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue cut Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $751.25.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

