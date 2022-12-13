JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $155.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

