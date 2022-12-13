Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

