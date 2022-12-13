Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.63.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

