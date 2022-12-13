KGI Securities Upgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Outperform

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after buying an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

