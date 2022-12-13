Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 61.6% in November

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Kidpik in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,738. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kidpik Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

