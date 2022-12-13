Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

