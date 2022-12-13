KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.27 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 366.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.27 million and $2,350.82 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02204182 USD and is down -71.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $890.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

