Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €69.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €69.00 ($72.63) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($70.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($106.32) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.